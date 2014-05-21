New Issue-Xefin Lux SCA prices 325 mln euro 2019 FRN

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Xefin Lux S.C.A.
Issue Amount 325 million euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2019
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 375bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Credit Agricole CIB,
Morgan Stanley and Unicredit
Ratings Ba3 (Moody‘s) and BB (S&P)
Listing Lux and Euro MTF
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
RegS ISIN XS1071440991
