New Issue- Prologis prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond
May 21, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Prologis prices 500 mln euro 2026 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Prologis LP

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 2, 2026

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.138

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171.3bp

over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 2, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, JPMorgan & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

