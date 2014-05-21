New Issue-NAB prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 28, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.616

Reoffer price 99.616

Reoffer Yield 1.433 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 66.2bp

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, NAB and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1072516427

