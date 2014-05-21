New Issue-NAB prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.616
Reoffer price 99.616
Reoffer Yield 1.433 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 66.2bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, NAB and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) and AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
