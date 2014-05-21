New Issue- CAF prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.727
Yield 1.917 pct
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115bp
over the January 2021 DBR
Payment Date May 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,
Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
