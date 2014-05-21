FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CAF prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond
May 21, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- CAF prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.727

Yield 1.917 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 115bp

over the January 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

