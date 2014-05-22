FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea President Park names ex-top judge to replace prime minister
#Industrials
May 22, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea President Park names ex-top judge to replace prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye named on Thursday a former supreme court justice as prime minister to replace an incumbent who resigned over the government’s inadequate response to the April 16 ferry disaster that killed more than 300 passengers.

Ahn Dai-hee will be mandated to oversee the reform of government bureaucracy, Park’s spokesman Min Kyung-wook said.

Park also accepted the resignation of the director of the National Intelligence Service and the presidential Blue House chief secretary for national security, Min said. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

