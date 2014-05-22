FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Groupama prices 1.1 bln euro Perpetual bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Groupama prices 1.1 bln euro Perpetual bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Groupama SA

Issue Amount 1.1 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 477 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank and HSBC

Ratings BB (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011896513

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.