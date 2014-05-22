New Issue-Credit Agricole SFH prices 200 mln SFR 2024 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 5, 2024
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.137
Reoffer price 99.437
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date June 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS and Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
Negative Pledge Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
