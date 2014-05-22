FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Brazilian Real to 2016 bond
May 22, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Brazilian Real to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 95.929

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 500 million Brazilian Real when fungible

RegS ISIN XS0876113373

144A ISIN US29878TCE29

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

