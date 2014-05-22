FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CDP prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond
May 22, 2014 / 2:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CDP prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cassa Depositi E Perstiti SPA (CDP)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 31, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.799

Reoffer price 99.799

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 203.5 basis points

Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date May 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Nomura, UBS Investment Bank and

Unicredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
