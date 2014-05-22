New Issue-LBank prices $2.0 bln 2016 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Foerderbank (LBank)

Guarantor Federal State of Baden-Wurttemberg

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date June 1, 2016

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.905

Reoffer price 99.905

Yield 0.548 pct

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBC CM and Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

