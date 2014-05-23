FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ZKB adds 100 mln SFR to 2015 FRN
May 23, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-ZKB adds 100 mln SFR to 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 24, 2015

Coupon 3 month Libor + 9 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 9 basis points

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 450 million Swiss francs

when fungible

ISIN CH0215702306

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
