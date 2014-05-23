New Issue-Rodamco Sverige prices a dual tranche deal

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Friday.

Borrower Rodamco Sverige AB

Guarantor Unibail Rodamco SE

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million Swedish crown

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.906

Reoffer price 99.906

Yield 2.27 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

ISIN XS1073076991

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown

Coupon 3 month Stibor + 78 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 78 basis points

ISIN XS1073077023

****

Common Terms

Maturity Date June 3, 2019

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Listing Lux

Governing Law English

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)