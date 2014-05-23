New Issue-Rodamco Sverige prices a dual tranche deal

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Friday.
Borrower Rodamco Sverige AB
Guarantor Unibail Rodamco SE
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million Swedish crown
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.906
Reoffer price 99.906
Yield 2.27 pct
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 650 million Swedish crown
Coupon 3 month Stibor + 78 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Stibor + 78 basis points
Common Terms
Maturity Date June 3, 2019
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets
Listing Lux
Governing Law English
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)