FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 94.025

Yield 9.766 pct

Payment Date May 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.4 billion Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0875150871

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.