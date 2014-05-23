FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nykredit Realkredit prices 600 mln euro 2036 bond
May 23, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Nykredit Realkredit prices 600 mln euro 2036 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 3, 2036

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.994

Reoffer Yield 4.001 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 325.18bp

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Natixis, Nykredit

Markets and Unicredit

Ratings A (S&P) and A (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1073143932

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

