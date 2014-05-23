New Issue-Nykredit Realkredit prices 600 mln euro 2036 bond

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 3, 2036

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.994

Reoffer Yield 4.001 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 325.18bp

Over the 2.5 pct Jan 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, Natixis, Nykredit

Markets and Unicredit

Ratings A (S&P) and A (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1073143932

