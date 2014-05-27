New Issue-Eurofima prices 280 mln SFR 2021 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Eurofima Europaeische Gesellsch Die Finang Von Eisl

Issue Amount 280 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 30, 2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.921

Reoffer price 100.1710

Yield 0.6 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20 basis points

Over the Govt

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0245536799

