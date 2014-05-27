FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Eurofima prices 280 mln SFR 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Eurofima prices 280 mln SFR 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Eurofima Europaeische Gesellsch Die Finang Von Eisl

Issue Amount 280 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 30, 2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.921

Reoffer price 100.1710

Yield 0.6 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20 basis points

Over the Govt

Payment Date June 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and ZKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0245536799

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.