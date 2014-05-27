New Issue-EIB add 750 mln SEK to 2019 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 106.733

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 0.074 pct (m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 3.75 billion Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0773059042

