New Issue-Unibail Rodamco prices 600 mln euro 2026 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unibail Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.703
Reoffer Yield 2.529 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 118.5bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Ing,
LLoyds, Natixis and Societe Generale CIB
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
