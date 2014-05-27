New Issue-LBBW adds 100 mln euros to 2018 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond Incresaed on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 01, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 103.813
Yield 0.41 pct
Payment Date June 04, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, ING & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
