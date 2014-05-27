FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-LBBW adds 100 mln euros to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2014 / 1:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-LBBW adds 100 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond Incresaed on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date June 01, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 103.813

Yield 0.41 pct

Payment Date June 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, ING & LBBW

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000LB0M596

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

