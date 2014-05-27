New Issue-BOC HK prices 300 mln SFR 2017 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bank of Communications Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Branch
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 26, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.104
Reoffer price 99.654
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS and HSBC
Ratings A (S&P)
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Cross Default Yes
