New Issue-BOC HK prices 300 mln SFR 2017 bond
May 27, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BOC HK prices 300 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Communications Co. Ltd., Hong Kong Branch

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.104

Reoffer price 99.654

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS and HSBC

Ratings A (S&P)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0243273791

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

