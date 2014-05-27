New Issue-Bankinter prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bankinter SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.588
Reoffer yield 1.837 pct
Spread 108 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent o 141bp
Over the OBL #169
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, BBVA, Natixis and Royal
Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
