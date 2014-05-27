FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CNP Assurances prices 500 mln euro 2045 bond
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
#Credit Markets
May 27, 2014

New Issue-CNP Assurances prices 500 mln euro 2045 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower CNP Assurances

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 5, 2045

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.569

Reoffer price 99.569

Yield 4.3 pct

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 295.8bp

Over the 1.75 pct January 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BofAML, Credit Agricole CIB, Morgan

Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011949403

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

