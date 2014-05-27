FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NRW.Bank adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN
May 27, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- NRW.Bank adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MaY 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 24bp

Reoffer price 100.448

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 11bp

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale CIB

& TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $900 million

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0981935298

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
