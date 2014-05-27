New Issue- NRW.Bank adds $200 mln to 2017 FRN

MaY 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date October 16, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 24bp

Reoffer price 100.448

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 11bp

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale CIB

& TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $900 million

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0981935298

