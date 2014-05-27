New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euro to 2020 bond

May 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2020
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 17.5 basis points
Issue price 100.365
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 11 basis points
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 4.2 billion euros when fungible
