New Issue-Banyan Tree Holdings prices S$125 mln 2019 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd.

Issue Amount S$125 million

Maturity Date June 3, 2019

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.875 pct

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and DMG Securities

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

