New Issue- RBC prices 250 mln stg 2019 FRN
Business
North Korea
Reuters Backstory
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- RBC prices 250 mln stg 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 4, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp

Reoffer price 99.756

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law The laws of the Province of Ontario and

the federal laws of Canada

ISIN XS1074361111

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
