New Issue- RBC prices 250 mln stg 2019 FRN

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Canada
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date June 4, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp
Reoffer price 99.756
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law The laws of the Province of Ontario and
the federal laws of Canada
