New Issue- Santander prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Santander prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Santander Consumer Bank AS

Guarantor Santander Consumer Finance S.A.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.782

Yield 1.111 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.9bp

Over the 0.25 pct 10 June 2016 BKO

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB, Mediobanca,

SEB, Santander GBM

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English/Norway

ISIN XS1074244317

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
