New Issue-Air Liquide prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Air Liquide Finance SA
Guarantor Air Liquide SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 05, 2024
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.423
Yield 2.051 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 74.2bp
Over the 1.75 pct Due 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Banca IMI, Commerzbank, RBS & SMBC NIKKO
Ratings A+(S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)