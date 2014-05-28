New Issue-Air Liquide prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Air Liquide Finance SA

Guarantor Air Liquide SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2024

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.423

Yield 2.051 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 74.2bp

Over the 1.75 pct Due 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 05, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Banca IMI, Commerzbank, RBS & SMBC NIKKO

Ratings A+(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011951771

