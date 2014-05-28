New Issue-L Bank prices 450 mln stg 2016 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank (L Bank)
Guarantor Land of Baden Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 450 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.98
Spread 44 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date June 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
