New Issue-Wells Fargo prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & co
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 4, 2024
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.165
Reoffer price 99.165
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 92.2bp
Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Santander GBM and WFS
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
