FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Smurfit Kappa prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 28, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Smurfit Kappa prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions

Guarantor Smurfit Kappa Group plc and certain of its subsidiaries

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 3.25 pct

Spread 247 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct July 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities PLC, Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB,

Danske Bank, HSBC, RBS, Allied Irish Banks, Banca IMI,

Banco Popular Espanol, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,

CM CIC, Davy, Deutsche Bank, DNB Markets, Helaba, ING,

Lloyds Bank, Rabobank International, Santander GBM, SEB,

SMBC Nikko and The Governor & Company of the bank of Ireland

Ratings Ba2 (Moody‘s), BB (S&P),

BB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 100-1

RegS ISIN XS1074396927

144A ISIN XS1074397149

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.