New Issue-RBC adds 75 mln stg to 2019 FRN
May 29, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-RBC adds 75 mln stg to 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date June 04, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp

Reoffer price 99.756

Payment Date June 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 325 million sterling

When fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

