New Issue-RBC adds 75 mln stg to 2019 FRN

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date June 04, 2019

Coupon 3-month Libor + 40bp

Reoffer price 99.756

Payment Date June 04, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 325 million sterling

When fungible

