New Issue-NRW prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
June 2, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-NRW prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.779

Reoffer price 99.779

Spread Through Mid-Swaps

Underlying govt bond 3 basis points

Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000NWB16S8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

