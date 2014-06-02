New Issue-NRW prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower NRW Bank

Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.779

Reoffer price 99.779

Spread Through Mid-Swaps

Underlying govt bond 3 basis points

Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UniCredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000NWB16S8

