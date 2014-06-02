New Issue- Zurich prices 200 mln sfr perp bond

June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance Company

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 101

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.751 pct

Spread 207.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English law save for subordination provisions

which are governed by Swiss law

ISIN CH0245863474

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)