New Issue-ABN Amro prices 150 mln SFR 2016 FRN

June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V.
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 27, 2016
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 23 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 23 basis points
Payment Date June 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
