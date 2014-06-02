FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2021 bond
June 2, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 101.586

Spread Mid-swaps

Underlying govt bond Flat, equivalent to 31.5bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0918749622

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
