New Issue-Deutsche PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (Deutsche PBB)
Issue Amount 150 million euros
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 103.278
Reoffer price 103.278
Yield 1.216 pct
Spread 72 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 109.8bp
Over the April 2017 OBL #163
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 650 million euros when fungible
