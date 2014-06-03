FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Deutsche PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche PBB adds 150 mln euros to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (Deutsche PBB)

Issue Amount 150 million euros

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 103.278

Reoffer price 103.278

Yield 1.216 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 109.8bp

Over the April 2017 OBL #163

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW and Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

The issue size will total 650 million euros when fungible

ISIN DE000A1X26E7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.