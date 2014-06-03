New Issue-Nationwide prices 800 mln NOK 2024 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Issue Amount 800 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 12, 2024

Coupon 3.65 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.65 pct

Payment Date June 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

