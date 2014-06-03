New Issue- Ladbrokes prices 100 mln stg 2022 bond

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Ladbrokes Group Finance plc

Guarantor Ladbrokes plc

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date September 16, 2022

Coupon 5.125 pct

Payment Date June 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Canaccord & Lloyds Bank

Ratings BB (S&P) & BB (Fitch)

Listing London Regulated Market and the London Stock Exchange

Order book for Retail Bonds

Denoms 100 (minimum subscription GBP 2,000)

ISIN XS1066478014

