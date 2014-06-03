FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Ladbrokes prices 100 mln stg 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Ladbrokes prices 100 mln stg 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Ladbrokes Group Finance plc

Guarantor Ladbrokes plc

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date September 16, 2022

Coupon 5.125 pct

Payment Date June 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Canaccord & Lloyds Bank

Ratings BB (S&P) & BB (Fitch)

Listing London Regulated Market and the London Stock Exchange

Order book for Retail Bonds

Denoms 100 (minimum subscription GBP 2,000)

ISIN XS1066478014

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
