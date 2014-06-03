New Issue- Ladbrokes prices 100 mln stg 2022 bond

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Ladbrokes Group Finance plc
Guarantor Ladbrokes plc
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date September 16, 2022
Coupon 5.125 pct
Payment Date June 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Canaccord & Lloyds Bank
Ratings BB (S&P) & BB (Fitch)
Listing London Regulated Market and the London Stock Exchange
Order book for Retail Bonds
Denoms 100 (minimum subscription GBP 2,000)
