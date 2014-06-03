FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2024

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.77

Reoffer price 99.77

Yield 1.65 pct

Payment Date June 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2TQ3

