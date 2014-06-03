New Issue- Dexia prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.743
Yield 1.053 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.3bp
Over the OBL 169
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ Bank & HSBC
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)