New Issue- Dexia prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.743

Yield 1.053 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 59.3bp

Over the OBL 169

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, DZ Bank & HSBC

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN DE000DXA1NV3

