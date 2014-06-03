FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Banco Santander prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Banco Santander prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco Santander Totta S.A.

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.591

Reoffer price 99.591

Yield 1.711 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.3bp

over the 0.5 pct 2019 OBL 169

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, GSI, RBS,

Santander GBM & CaixaBI

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s) & BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

