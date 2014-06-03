New Issue-RCI Banque prices 600 mln euro 2017 FRN

June 03(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 13, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 72bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris/Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
