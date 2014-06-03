FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-RCI Banque prices 600 mln euro 2017 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-RCI Banque prices 600 mln euro 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 03(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date June 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 72bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris/Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1075471265

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

