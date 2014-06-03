New Issue-PfZ Schweiz prices a multi tranche deal

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen
Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ Schweiz)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 392 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 6, 2020
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 100.759
Reoffer price 100.59
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 5, 2029
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.363
Reoffer price 99.488
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 553 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 28, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 101.978
Reoffer price 101.353
Yield 0.965 pct
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Common Terms
Payment Date June 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
