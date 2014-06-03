FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-PfZ Schweiz prices a multi tranche deal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-PfZ Schweiz prices a multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ Schweiz)

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 392 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 6, 2020

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.759

Reoffer price 100.59

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps

ISIN CH0245863920

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 5, 2029

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.363

Reoffer price 99.488

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

ISIN CH0245863987

****

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 553 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 28, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 101.978

Reoffer price 101.353

Yield 0.965 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

ISIN CH0245863946

****

Common Terms

Payment Date June 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.