New Issue-BT prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond
June 3, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BT prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower British Telecommunications PLC (BT)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.508

Reoffer price 99.508

Yield 1.227 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 77.1bp

Over the OBL #169

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Mitsubishi, MIZ and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1075430741

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
