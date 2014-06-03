New Issue-BT prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower British Telecommunications PLC (BT)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.508
Reoffer price 99.508
Yield 1.227 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 77.1bp
Over the OBL #169
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Mitsubishi, MIZ and Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
