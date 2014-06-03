FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 75 mln stg to 2015 bond
June 3, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement adds 75 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 75 million sterling

Maturity Date December 01, 2015

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.263

Reoffer price 100.263

Yield 0.818 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.225 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0807698815

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
