New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 99.847

Reoffer price 99.847

Yield 1.273 pct

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, CA-CIB, Danske, Natxis & Unicredit

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1071388117

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
