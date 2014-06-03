New Issue-KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2024 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.037
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20.3bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 17.5 cts
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)