New Issue-KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2024 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.037

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20.3bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 17.5 cts

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1R0709

