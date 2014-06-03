FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.037

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 20.3bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, HSBC and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 17.5 cts

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1R0709

