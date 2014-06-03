FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 300 mln rand 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 300 mln rand 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Repulic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 7.875 pct

Issue price 99.223

Reoffer price 99.223

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
