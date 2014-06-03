New Issue-KfW prices 300 mln rand 2020 bond

June 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Repulic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 7.875 pct

Issue price 99.223

Reoffer price 99.223

Payment Date June 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

