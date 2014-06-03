New Issue-Global Bank Corp prices 75 mln SFR 2018 bond

June 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Global Bank Corp
Issue Amount 75 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 26, 2018
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 100.168
Reoffer price 99.768
Yield 3.056 pct
Spread 280 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date June 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CMZ and Credit Suisse
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
