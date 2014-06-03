New Issue- BNG prices $1.5 bln 2019 bond

June 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NV Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date June 10, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.981
Reoffer price 99.981
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
Reg S ISIN XS1075318748
